SEC’s Gensler speaks Wednesday, and rules that overhaul market operations could be coming

June 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) SEC Chair Gary Gensler is trying to make good on his promise to address what he believes are deficiencies in the U.S. trading system. Each fall, the Securities and Exchange Commission puts out a “Rule List,” essentially a wish list of rule changes the agency would like to implement. Gensler’s fall list in 2021 includes almost 50 proposed rule changes, one of the largest lists in decades.

