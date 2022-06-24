(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were down -0.56% in May, outperforming the tech-heavy NASDAQ by 1.49% but trailed behind the S&P 500 by 0.57%. Around 39.6% of global hedge funds have generated positive returns in May, while around 40.0% of them have maintained a positive performance throughout the year. On a year-to-date basis, global hedge funds were down -2.66%, outperforming the S&P 500 which returned -13.30% over the same period.

To read this article: