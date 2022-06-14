Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GM’s stock closes below IPO price for first time since October 2020

June 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of General Motors on Monday closed below the post-bankrupt automaker’s $33 initial public offering price for the first time since October 2020. Amid a broad market sell-off that also pushed Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis to new 52-week lows, GM’s stock closed at $32.28 a share, down by 7.8%. Shares of GM have declined about 45% this year, as fears of a recession grow and investors question whether the automaker’s most profitable days are behind it.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Tiger Legatus closes doors after 13 years
  2. Fed hikes its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994
  3. Sen. Warren asks bank regulator to reject TD’s $13.4 billion acquisition after customer-abuse report
  4. GM investing $81 million to hand build ultra-exclusive Cadillac Celestiq electric cars
  5. Institutional investors to replace retail investors as major holders of digital assets, says new study

Search


Categories