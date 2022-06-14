(CNBC) Shares of General Motors on Monday closed below the post-bankrupt automaker’s $33 initial public offering price for the first time since October 2020. Amid a broad market sell-off that also pushed Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis to new 52-week lows, GM’s stock closed at $32.28 a share, down by 7.8%. Shares of GM have declined about 45% this year, as fears of a recession grow and investors question whether the automaker’s most profitable days are behind it.

