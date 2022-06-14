(CNBC) Shares of General Motors on Monday closed below the post-bankrupt automaker’s $33 initial public offering price for the first time since October 2020. Amid a broad market sell-off that also pushed Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis to new 52-week lows, GM’s stock closed at $32.28 a share, down by 7.8%. Shares of GM have declined about 45% this year, as fears of a recession grow and investors question whether the automaker’s most profitable days are behind it.
GM’s stock closes below IPO price for first time since October 2020
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.