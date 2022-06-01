(Opalesque) 2022 has been a solid year for global macro funds. The category returned 10.3% in the first four months of the year, compared to the average hedge fund which returned 1.9%, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. Macro funds have seen a steady rebound as a rise in inflation, rates, and commodity prices have boosted funds that were on the right side of those trades. HFR data shows that over the first quarter, the rebound in performance had attracted $3 billion from new investors.

