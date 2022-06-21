(CNBC) Stock futures rose in overnight trading Monday following a brutal week as investors assessed a more aggressive Federal Reserve and rising chances of a recession. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 433 points, or 1.45%. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.67% and Nasdaq 100 futures also rose 1.7%. U.S. stock markets were closed earlier Monday for Juneteenth.

