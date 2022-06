(Opalesque) Commodity prices except for oil retreated during May 2022 owing to the concern over an impending global recession driven by the hawkish Federal Reserve and geopolitical uncertainty. The Eurekahedge CTA/Managed Futures Hedge Fund Index was down -0.20% in May (+8% YTD), snapping its five-month winning streak.

Similarly, the HFRI Macro: Systematic Diversified Index is up 14% YTD after losing -0.7% in May, and the Barclay CTA Index is up 8% YTD after losing -0.1% in May.

To read this article: