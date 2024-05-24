Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

May 24, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening, following the worst session in more than a year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow hovered near the flatline. S&P 500 futures ticked up by 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.04%. In after-hours trading, Intuit shares slid 6% on soft guidance for the current quarter.

