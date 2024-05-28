Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

PEVC investments in cybersecurity jump by 91% to $8.51bn

May 28, 2024 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The announced value of private equity (PE) and venture capital investments (VC) in cybersecurity vendors between Jan. 1 and May 5 totaled $8.51 billion, jumping 91% from $4.46 billion during the same period in 2023, said a report. According to the report based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data private equity is embracing the disruption occurring in the cybersecurity sector.

