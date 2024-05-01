(CNBC) Hedge funds are “dead” as an investment class for the super rich, said Michael Sonnenfeld, founder and chairman of Tiger 21 — a network of ultra high net worth investors and entrepreneurs. Tiger 21 members’ allocation to hedge funds dropped to 2% from 12% over the past 16 years, data from the network showed. Sonnenfeldt said, adding that investors could get a similar exposure with less fees by investing in index funds, or going into private equity.

