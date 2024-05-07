Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney quarterly results are on deck. Here’s what to expect

May 7, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney reports its fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday, and analysts will be paying attention to the company’s streaming subscriber growth and outlook, as well as visitation numbers at its theme parks. It’s been more than a year since CEO Bob Iger announced a reorganization that saw a rejiggering of the company’s structure, thousands of job losses and $5.5 billion in cost cuts. This will also be Disney’s first earnings call since it won a proxy fight against Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners.

