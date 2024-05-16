Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cisco reports better-than-expected results even as revenue suffers steepest drop in 15 years

(CNBC) Cisco’s revenue declined by about 13% year over year in the quarter, which ended on April 27, according to a statement. That’s the steepest slide since 2009. Net income fell 41% to $1.89 billion, or 46 cents per share, from $3.21 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. The weakening performance stems from clients setting up the equipment they received in recent quarters, according to the statement.

