Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Texas Resident Charged with Acting as an Unregistered Broker

May 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charges against Daniel E. Levin, from Dallas-Fort Worth, with acting as an unregistered broker-dealer.

According to the SEC’s complaint filed on May 9, 2023, Levin solicited investors to purchase approximately $2.6 million worth of units in a fund he controlled, the CRP Fund, which in turn owned units in funds run by GPB Capital. Levin allegedly violated the requirements of the broker-dealer registration provisions by soliciting those funds from at least 27 investors from 2017 through 2018, without being registered. The complaint further alleges that Levin was required to register with the SEC and maintain a brokerage license, which he failed to do.

The complaint, filed in the Northern District of Texas, charges Levin with violating Section 15(a) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Levin, without admitting or denying the allegations, consented to a bifurcated settlement, agreeing to be permanently enjoined from violations of the charged provision, with monetary relief in an amount to be determined by the court at a later date upon motion of the SEC. The settlement is subject to court approval.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News, Insider Trading. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Texas Resident Charged with Acting as an Unregistered Broker
  2. Stock futures fall slightly as Wall Street focuses on tense debt ceiling negotiations
  3. Biden and McCarthy to meet at White House on Monday to try and avoid looming debt default
  4. Elliott proposes adding new directors to Goodyear’s board. How a margin-boosting plan might unfold
  5. Hedge funds tap Singapore-based commodities traders

Search


Categories