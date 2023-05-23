(CNBC) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a “productive” and “professional” meeting with President Joe Biden on how to raise the debt ceiling, but that the two did not reach a deal Monday. “I think the tone tonight was better than any other night we’ve had discussions,” McCarthy said outside the West Wing following the hourlong meeting. The meeting was also helpful to the negotiating teams who are hammering out the complex deal.
McCarthy calls Biden meeting ‘productive’ and ‘professional,’ but no debt ceiling deal yet
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.