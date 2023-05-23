(CNBC) Deposit runs have led to the collapse of three U.S. banks this year, but another concern is building on the horizon. Commercial real estate is the area most likely to cause problems for lenders, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told analysts Monday. “There’s always an off-sides,” Dimon said in a question-and-answer session during his bank’s investor conference. “The off-sides in this case will probably be real estate.

