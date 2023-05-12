Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon warns panic will overtake markets as U.S. approaches debt default

May 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says that markets will be gripped by panic as the U.S. approaches a possible default on its sovereign debt. An actual default would be “potentially catastrophic” for the country, Dimon told Bloomberg in a televised interview. Dimon said he expects that worst-case scenario will be avoided, however, because lawmakers will be forced to respond to growing concern.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. HSBC and Scotia Capital Hit with $22 Million in Combined Penalties for Widespread Recordkeeping Failures
  2. Jamie Dimon warns panic will overtake markets as U.S. approaches debt default
  3. US default risk worse than 2011, says veteran hedge fund manager
  4. Stock futures are little changed on Thursday night: Live updates
  5. Alphabet trading at highest since August as Wall Street cheers Google’s A.I. plans

Search


Categories