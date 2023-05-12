(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says that markets will be gripped by panic as the U.S. approaches a possible default on its sovereign debt. An actual default would be “potentially catastrophic” for the country, Dimon told Bloomberg in a televised interview. Dimon said he expects that worst-case scenario will be avoided, however, because lawmakers will be forced to respond to growing concern.
Jamie Dimon warns panic will overtake markets as U.S. approaches debt default
