Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jack Dorsey criticizes Elon Musk’s leadership at Twitter: ‘It all went south’

May 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey has openly criticized Elon Musk’s leadership of the company in a series of social media posts writing that “it all went south” and Musk “should have walked away” from the acquisition. Users of Bluesky, a buzzy new social media platform that is being touted as a potential alternative to Twitter, prompted the discussion. They asked Dorsey if he believed Musk was the right leader for Twitter, to which Dorsey replied, “No.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Court Orders Former Head of International Binary Options Scheme to Pay More than $561,000 in Restitution
  2. Charlie Munger reportedly warns of trouble for the U.S. commercial property market
  3. Stock futures are flat after Dow notches best month since January
  4. Big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America asked for final bids on First Republic
  5. More trouble ahead for emerging markets, says Man Group

Search


Categories