(CNBC) Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey has openly criticized Elon Musk’s leadership of the company in a series of social media posts writing that “it all went south” and Musk “should have walked away” from the acquisition. Users of Bluesky, a buzzy new social media platform that is being touted as a potential alternative to Twitter, prompted the discussion. They asked Dorsey if he believed Musk was the right leader for Twitter, to which Dorsey replied, “No.”
