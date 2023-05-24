Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke says there’s more work ahead to control inflation

May 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who guided the central bank and the U.S. economy through the Great Recession, thinks central bankers still have work to do to bring down inflation. That work, he and economist Olivier Blanchard argue in an academic paper released Tuesday, will entail slowing down what has been a phenomenally resilient labor market.

