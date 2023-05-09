(CNBC) Tumult in mid-sized institutions caused banks to tighten lending standards both to households and businesses, potentially posing a threat to U.S. economic growth, according to a Federal Reserve report Monday. The Fed’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion survey said requirements got tougher for commercial and industrial loans as well as for many household-debt instruments such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit and credit cards.
Fed report shows banks worried about conditions ahead, with focus on slowing economy and deposit outflows
