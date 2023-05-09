Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed report shows banks worried about conditions ahead, with focus on slowing economy and deposit outflows

May 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tumult in mid-sized institutions caused banks to tighten lending standards both to households and businesses, potentially posing a threat to U.S. economic growth, according to a Federal Reserve report Monday. The Fed’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion survey said requirements got tougher for commercial and industrial loans as well as for many household-debt instruments such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit and credit cards.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Swap Dealer Pays Over $6.8 Million for Violations of Swap Dealer Business Conduct Standards
  2. Hedge funds post gains in April as managers navigate banking turmoil
  3. Goldman Sachs to pay $215 million to end gender bias lawsuit
  4. Stock futures are higher as investors await key inflation report: Live updates
  5. Bittrex files for bankruptcy, and Irish official equates crypto to ‘Ponzi schemes’

Search


Categories