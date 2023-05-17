Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill

May 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison after an appeals court Tuesday rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. In another ruling issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes.

