(CNBC) Dow futures slipped Wednesday night after Fitch Ratings placed the United States’ AAA rating on a negative rating watch. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures rallied after a strong earnings beat from Nvidia. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 60 points, or 0.18%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.4%, and S&P 500 futures gained 0.45%.

