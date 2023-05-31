Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Debt ceiling bill clears key hurdle, teeing up final House vote before it goes to Senate

May 31, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The compromise bill to raise the debt ceiling passed its first major test Tuesday night in the House Rules Committee, where it advanced to the House floor in a 7-6 vote, with two of the panel’s nine Republicans opposing it. A floor vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act is planned for around 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to a tentative House voting schedule.

