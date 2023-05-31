(CNBC) The compromise bill to raise the debt ceiling passed its first major test Tuesday night in the House Rules Committee, where it advanced to the House floor in a 7-6 vote, with two of the panel’s nine Republicans opposing it. A floor vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act is planned for around 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to a tentative House voting schedule.
Debt ceiling bill clears key hurdle, teeing up final House vote before it goes to Senate
