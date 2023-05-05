Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple reports better-than-expected quarter driven by iPhone sales

May 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple reported second-fiscal quarter earnings on Thursday that beat Wall Street’s soft expectations, driven by stronger-than-anticipated iPhones sales. Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the quarter was “better than we expected.”  However, Apple’s overall sales fell for the second quarter in a row. The tech giant’s shares rose nearly 2% in extended trading, and continued climbing when Apple gave forecast data points about the current quarter.

