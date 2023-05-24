(CNBC) Apple on has announced a new multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components in the U.S. “We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a release. Apple said its deal with Broadcom is part of its 2021 commitment to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy.

