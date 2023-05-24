Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple announces multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for U.S.-made chips

May 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple on has announced a new multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components in the U.S. “We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a release. Apple said its deal with Broadcom is part of its 2021 commitment to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy.

