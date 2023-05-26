Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A.I. cryptocurrencies jump after Nvidia reports booming artificial intelligence demand

May 26, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) AI-themed cryptocurrencies got a lift Thursday from excitement around Nvidia and its increasing demand for chips that power artificial intelligence applications. SingularityNET (AGIX) rose as much as 19%, according to CoinMarketCap, to 29 cents. Cortex (CTXC) rose 6% to 17 cents and Measurable Data Token (MDT) added 6.5% to reach 4 cents a coin. All these tokens have a market cap of less than $40 million.

