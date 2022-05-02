(CNBC) U.S. Treasury yields continued their push higher on Monday, as investors monitored economic data and monetary policy on the first trading day of May. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5 basis points to 2.9416% by around 2:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 5 basis points to 3.0026%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

