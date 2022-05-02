Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. Treasury yields start May higher as traders look ahead to Fed meeting

May 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. Treasury yields continued their push higher on Monday, as investors monitored economic data and monetary policy on the first trading day of May. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5 basis points to 2.9416% by around 2:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 5 basis points to 3.0026%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

