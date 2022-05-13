Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Twitter’s market cap has dropped to $9 billion below Musk’s purchase price as concerns about deal emerge

May 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As Elon Musk pursues ownership of Twitter, shares of the social media company are dropping, suggesting some concern among investors that the deal won’t reach the finish line. Twitter has slid nearly 13% since reaching its high for the year in late April. As of market close on Thursday, the stock traded at $45.08, well below the $54.20 that Musk agreed to pay on April 27. The difference represents more than $9 billion in market value.

