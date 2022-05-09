(CNBC) After last week’s extraordinary turbulence, stocks are likely to remain volatile as investors await fresh data on inflation and watch the course of bond yields. The big report for markets is Wednesday’s April consumer price index. Economists expect a high inflation reading, but it should moderate from the 8.5% year-over-year pace of March. A second inflation report, the producer price index, which is a gauge of wholesale prices, is released Thursday.

To read this article: