(CNBC) Stock futures fell slightly after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point and the major averages rallied to end the day. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each fell 0.1%. In regular trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932 points, or 2.81%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.99% for their biggest gains since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.19%.

