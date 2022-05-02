(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures were higher during early morning trading Monday after the Nasdaq Composite Index posted its worst month since 2008, pressured by rising rates, rampant inflation, and underwhelming earnings from some of the largest technology companies. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 171 points. S&P 500 futures were 0.47% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.65%. The major averages sank on Friday, accelerating April’s losses.

