Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Michigan Investment Adviser for Fraud

May 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan entered a final judgment against Steven F. Muntin, a former Michigan-based investment adviser representative at an SEC-registered investment adviser, for defrauding one of his investment advisory clients out of more than $314,000.

According to the SEC’s complaint, while working for the registered investment adviser, Muntin also managed certain investments for his clients through his own company, Executive Asset Management, Inc., which was previously registered as an investment adviser with the state of Michigan. As alleged in the complaint, between March 2016 and February 2020, Muntin solicited one of his elderly advisory clients to write checks totaling $305,750 to Executive Asset Management for purported investments in securities. However, according to the complaint, Muntin did not invest the client’s money in securities, and instead spent it for his own benefit, including paying his mortgage, real estate taxes, health insurance, boat and car loans, and credit card bills. The complaint further alleged that Muntin also overcharged the client at least $9,000 in assets under management fees.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, Muntin consented to the entry of a judgment that permanently enjoins him from violating the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder, and Sections 206(1) and 206(2) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and orders him to pay disgorgement of $314,799 plus prejudgment interest of $46,121, and a civil penalty of $258,557.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Michigan Investment Adviser for Fraud
  2. Tech giants lost more than $1 trillion in value in the last three trading days
  3. Stock futures are higher after S&P 500 falls to its lowest level in more than a year
  4. Bitcoin briefly dips below $30,000, drops more than 56% from its all-time high
  5. HFRI reports gains for hedge funds in April

Search


Categories