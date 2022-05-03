(Opalesque) Recession fears are growing among institutional investors, according to the latest CIO letter from UBS O’Connor. According to O’Connor CIO Kevin Russell, institutional investors have largely priced in the risks from the war in Ukraine and are now considering recession as the biggest potential risk. The letter notes that stagflation concerns are now at the highest level since 2008. Against this backdrop, “alternative investment strategies did provide some relief to investor portfolios, as the return and volatility profile was broadly superior to that experienced in beta strategies spanning equities, credit and duration fixed income,” Russell writes.

