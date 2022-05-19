(CNBC) Hasbro is going on the offensive against an activist investor wants to add new members to the company’s board and spin off the lucrative unit that includes Dungeons & Dragons. On Wednesday, the toymaker issued a letter to shareholders detailing why its current slate of board nominees should be voted in and admonishing the directors proposed by Alta Fox Capital Management, which owns a 2.5% stake in the company worth around $325 million.

To read this article: