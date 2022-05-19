Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hasbro slams activist investor’s proposed board directors as proxy battle heats up

May 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Hasbro is going on the offensive against an activist investor wants to add new members to the company’s board and spin off the lucrative unit that includes Dungeons & Dragons. On Wednesday, the toymaker issued a letter to shareholders detailing why its current slate of board nominees should be voted in and admonishing the directors proposed by Alta Fox Capital Management, which owns a 2.5% stake in the company worth around $325 million.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Melvin Capital says it’s winding down funds and returning money to investors during market turmoil
  2. Stock futures rise slightly after Dow’s worst day since 2020
  3. Cisco stock plunges as company forecasts surprising revenue decline
  4. Here’s what Walmart, Target, Home Depot tell us about the state of the American consumer
  5. Hasbro slams activist investor’s proposed board directors as proxy battle heats up

Search


Categories