(CNBC) The market may be in the early innings of a dramatic decline. Despite Monday’s tech comeback, money manager Dan Suzuki of Richard Bernstein Advisors warns the group is in a “bubble.” “Go back and look at the history of bubbles. They don’t softly correct and then are off to the races six months later. You typically see a major correction, you know, 50% or more.
Bubble’ hitting 50% of market, top investor warns as Fed gets ready to meet
