Bitcoin drops below $34,000 over the weekend, extending Friday’s losses

May 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin continued to slide after a broader stock sell-off in the U.S. last week sent the cryptocurrency market into a frenzy and prompted bitcoin to plummet by roughly 10%. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency by market value, was lower by about 3% at $33,438.03 late Sunday, according to data from Coin Metrics. This year, Bitcoin has been trading in a narrow range as it attempts to reclaim its highs of late 2021.

