$3 billion in bitcoin was sold in a last-ditch attempt to save UST stablecoin from collapse

May 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors have been eager to find out what happened to the $3 billion in bitcoin bought up by crypto firm Terra to back its failed stablecoin. Now, they’ve got their answer. Luna Foundation Guard, a fund set up by Terra creator Do Kwon, said Monday it spent almost all of the bitcoin in its reserve last week in a futile attempt to save terraUSD — or UST, for short.

