WEF president: ‘We haven’t seen this kind of debt since the Napoleonic Wars’

April 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, gave a stark outlook for the global economy saying the world faces a decade of low growth if the right economic measures are not applied. Speaking Sunday at Global Collaboration, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he warned that global debt ratios are close to levels not seen since the 1820s and there was a “stagflation” risk for advanced economies.

