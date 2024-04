(CNBC)

The Biden administration plans to announce it is awarding more than $6 billion to South Korea’s Samsung next week to expand its chip output in Taylor, Texas, as it seeks to ramp up chipmaking in the U.S., two people familiar with the matter said. The subsidy, which will be will go toward construction of four facilities in Taylor, including one $17 billion chipmaking plant that Samsung announced in 2021.

