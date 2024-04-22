Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Bitcoin network completes the fourth-ever ‘halving’ of rewards to miners

April 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Bitcoin network Friday evening completed its fourth “halving,” reducing the rewards earned by miners to 3.125 bitcoins from 6.25. The price of bitcoin has been volatile ahead of the event, and fell about 4% this weekend to trade around $64,100, according to Coin Metrics. Mechanically, the halving itself shouldn’t affect the price of bitcoin in the short term, but many investors are expecting big gains in the months ahead.

