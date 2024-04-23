Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech’s earnings bonanza this week shines spotlight on growing troubles at Tesla, Google

(CNBC) As tech’s behemoths get set to report earnings this week, they do so facing a mountain of drama. At Google, there have been protests and restructurings, while Tesla just announced mass layoffs, price cuts and a Cybertruck recall. Microsoft’s OpenAI relationship faces fresh scrutiny and Facebook parent Meta’s major rollout of its new artificial intelligence assistant last week didn’t go so well.

