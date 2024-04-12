(CNBC) Stock futures flickered near the flatline on Thursday night as traders looked ahead to the release of corporate earnings from major U.S. banks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The action follows a sharp rebound for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite as tech shares led a comeback from Wednesday’s inflation-fueled sell-off.

To read this article: