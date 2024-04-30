(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after a positive start to the week, as investors brace for megacap earnings, the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and a jobs report. Stocks are also on pace to snap a six-month winning streak. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures slid 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.03%.

