Private equity firm Silver Lake to take entertainment company Endeavor private at $27.50 a share

April 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Endeavor’s stock rose more than 2% Tuesday afternoon after a brief halt ahead of the announcement. It was trading just under $26 per share. Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the shares it does not already own. Endeavor is being acquired at an equity value of $13 billion, according to a release from the entertainment company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025. 

