(CNBC) Endeavor’s stock rose more than 2% Tuesday afternoon after a brief halt ahead of the announcement. It was trading just under $26 per share. Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the shares it does not already own. Endeavor is being acquired at an equity value of $13 billion, according to a release from the entertainment company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.
Private equity firm Silver Lake to take entertainment company Endeavor private at $27.50 a share
