(CNBC) Jack Dorsey says that his payments company, Block (formerly Square), is expanding its bitcoin mining ambitions from designing chips to developing a full bitcoin mining system. The global tech firm has announced that it had finished the development of its own standalone three-nanometer bitcoin mining chip and was now in the process of working through the design with a “leading global semiconductor foundry.”
Jack Dorsey’s payments company, Block, is building its own bitcoin mining system
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.