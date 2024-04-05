(CNBC) Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average sat near flat Thursday night following the index’s worst session in over a year. Investors also awaited key labor data due Friday morning. Dow futures slipped 21 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures flickered near the flatline. Those moves follow a selloff on Wall Street during Thursday’s session. The Dow tumbled about 530 points, or 1.35%, marking its biggest daily drop since March 2023 and its fourth consecutive losing session.

