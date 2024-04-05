Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures are little changed after index notches worst day in more than a year, jobs report looms: Live updates

April 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average sat near flat Thursday night following the index’s worst session in over a year. Investors also awaited key labor data due Friday morning. Dow futures slipped 21 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures flickered near the flatline. Those moves follow a selloff on Wall Street during Thursday’s session. The Dow tumbled about 530 points, or 1.35%, marking its biggest daily drop since March 2023 and its fourth consecutive losing session.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after index notches worst day in more than a year, jobs report looms: Live updates
  2. Apple lays off over 600 California employees after shuttering car project
  3. Trump Media is ‘a scam’ and people buying its stock are ‘dopes,’ Barry Diller says
  4. Disney beat back activist investor Nelson Peltz. Now the real work begins
  5. Samsung expects first-quarter profit to soar 931% as memory chip prices rebound

Search


Categories