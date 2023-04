(CNBC) Microsoft shares rose 9% in extended trading on Tuesday after the software maker issued fiscal third-quarter results and quarterly guidance that exceeded analysts’ predictions. Here’s how the company did:

Earnings: $2.45 per share, vs. $2.23 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

