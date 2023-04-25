Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney begins second, larger round of layoffs, bringing total to 4,000 jobs cut

April 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney began its second, larger wave of layoffs Monday, bringing total job cuts in recent weeks to 4,000 when the latest round is completed. Earlier this year, Disney said it would slash 7,000 jobs from its workforce as part of a larger reorganization of the company that will see it cut costs by $5.5 billion. The announcement was made during Bob Iger’s first earnings call since returning as CEO.

