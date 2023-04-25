(CNBC) Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who said two years ago that bitcoin has replaced gold and predicted the digital currency would climb to $200,000, has a much more cautious view on cryptocurrencies these days. “Crypto is dead in America,” Palihapitiya said in the latest episode of the All-In podcast. Palihapitiya blamed crypto’s demise largely on regulators, who have gotten much more aggressive in their pursuit of bad actors in the industry.
‘Crypto is dead in America,’ says longtime bitcoin bull Chamath Palihapitiya
