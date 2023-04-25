Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

‘Crypto is dead in America,’ says longtime bitcoin bull Chamath Palihapitiya

April 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who said two years ago that bitcoin has replaced gold and predicted the digital currency would climb to $200,000, has a much more cautious view on cryptocurrencies these days. “Crypto is dead in America,” Palihapitiya said in the latest episode of the All-In podcast. Palihapitiya blamed crypto’s demise largely on regulators, who have gotten much more aggressive in their pursuit of bad actors in the industry.

