(CNBC) Google parent company Alphabet said on Tuesday that its board of directors authorized $70 billion in share repurchases. If Google ends up spending the entire amount on buybacks, it would represent a continuation of last year’s pace. Alphabet announced $70 billion in share repurchases in April 2022. Since then, Google has had to cut costs and lay off employees, citing “a different economic reality” and overhiring.

