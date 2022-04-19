(CNBC) Stock futures rose on Monday evening as traders navigate one of the busiest weeks of corporate earnings season. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 98 points, or 0.3%, while those for the S&P 500 climbed 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%. The move in futures comes after a slightly down day for stocks. The Dow and Nasdaq Composite each dipped 0.1%, while the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.02%.

