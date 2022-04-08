(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night after the major averages staged a late-day comeback as investors appraised the likelihood of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.01% and 0.05%, respectively.

